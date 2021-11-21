Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

