Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of MRC Global worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

