Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

PPC stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,429.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.