Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 622,981 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 622,981 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after acquiring an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabre by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640,236 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period.

SABR stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

