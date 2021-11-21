Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 66,096 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,096 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $37,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,734 shares of company stock worth $977,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.