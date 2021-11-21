CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.