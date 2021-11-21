CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.30 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

