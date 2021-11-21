CVA Family Office LLC Sells 213 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

