Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $593.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

