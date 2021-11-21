Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $314.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.