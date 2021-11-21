Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $190.60

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.60, but opened at $195.99. Datadog shares last traded at $194.96, with a volume of 11,277 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock worth $466,890,704. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 97.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 172.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

