DDKoin Price Tops $0.31 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $536,758.78 and approximately $13,996.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00074699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008941 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005835 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003508 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

