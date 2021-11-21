DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,785.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $452,455.79 and $1,785.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

