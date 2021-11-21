DeGate Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. DeGate has a total market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.18 or 0.07289220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.75 or 1.00048287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

