Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $300.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.