Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $229.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

