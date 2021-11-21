Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 80.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

