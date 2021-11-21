Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 425.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 434,763 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

