Deri Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.74 or 0.07324636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,622.50 or 0.99757714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

