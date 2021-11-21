DerivaDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00009246 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $142.92 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

