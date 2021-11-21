Desjardins Boosts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$105.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LBLCF. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.