Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €12.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.27) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.