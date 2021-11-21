Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €12.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.27) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

