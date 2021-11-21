Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $162.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

