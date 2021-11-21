Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SMMNY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

