dHedge DAO (DHT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.84 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00222047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

