Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DEO opened at $208.71 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

