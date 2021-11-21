Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $125.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

