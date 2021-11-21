Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $150.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 219.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

