DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €23.65 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.83 ($21.40).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €15.26 ($17.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €11.88 ($13.50) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.14).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

