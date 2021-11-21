Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

