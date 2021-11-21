DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

