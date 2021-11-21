Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Digital Media Solutions worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Digital Media Solutions Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

