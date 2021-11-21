Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON DLG traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 270.60 ($3.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,346,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 267.15 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

