disBalancer Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,790.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $143,790.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.41 or 0.07287127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.48 or 1.00105511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,598,798 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.