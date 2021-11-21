district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Cap of $102.70 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $102.70 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.