DNotes 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $107,068.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, DNotes has traded down 68.3% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $17,603.19 and $107,068.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

