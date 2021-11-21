DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

