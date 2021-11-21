DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
