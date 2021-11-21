Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of DLB opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

