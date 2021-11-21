Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

DG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.55. 1,794,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,921. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

