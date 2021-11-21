Domenic Serafino Purchases 17,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Domenic Serafino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Domenic Serafino bought 15,500 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

VERO stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

