Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Cap of $884,817.76

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $884,817.76 and approximately $19,583.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00077136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00090701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.39 or 0.07344566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,920.78 or 0.99955774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

