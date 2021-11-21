DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the October 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $31.53 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

