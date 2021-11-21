Doug Black Sells 17,267 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $130.82 and a one year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

