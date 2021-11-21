Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 152,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

