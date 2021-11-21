Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$161,847.48 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Shares of D.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.69. 55,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$24.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.66.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

