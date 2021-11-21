DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NYSE DTE opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.