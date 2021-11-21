East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of EWBC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

