Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.