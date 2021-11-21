Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE ETY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.