Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EXG opened at $10.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

